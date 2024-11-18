Catalog
Baccarat Residences by H&H

12I, The Old Town Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 394 m² to 914 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Starting price
from 6 150 780 $from 14 967 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
394 – 433
6 150 780 – 6 482 437
14 967 – 15 574

Description

A unique premium-class project in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai. The complex's concept was created by Studio Libeskind. Emulating the image of a group of crystalline forms, the main tower unfolds into four prismatic branches that soften the building's massiveness, with views of the Burj Khalifa to the northwest and the famous Downtown Dubai panorama to the south. Key Features – Refined interior design executed by the 1508 London studio (Mandarin Oriental Residences, Cipriani Residences Miami, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah London). – The interior decoration uses natural fabrics, marble, and natural crystals. – Complex residents can enjoy the services and amenities of a premium-class five-star hotel: a large pool, pool bar, restaurant, modern fitness center, spa, yoga studio, relaxation zones, children's room, conference hall, cinema, ample parking. Community Infrastructure Downtown Dubai is the business center of Dubai and one of the most dynamic districts. It will appeal to those attracted by a vibrant street life. Residents have access to shopping centers, restaurants, and other entertainments, 5 minutes by car or 13 minutes on foot to The Dubai Mall. Close by is a picturesque promenade, as well as access to high-end residential, hotel, and business centers in Business Bay. The nearest park is South Ridge Park. Burj Park by Emaar is also a 5-minute drive from the residence. Location Advantages Downtown Dubai's location provides easy access to world-famous attractions and other destinations. The Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 10 minutes away, and the Dubai International Financial Centre is also 5 minutes away. Getting to Dubai International Airport takes about 10 minutes.

Location

12I, The Old Town Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

