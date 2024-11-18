Baccarat Residences by H&H

Description

A unique premium-class project in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai. The complex's concept was created by Studio Libeskind. Emulating the image of a group of crystalline forms, the main tower unfolds into four prismatic branches that soften the building's massiveness, with views of the Burj Khalifa to the northwest and the famous Downtown Dubai panorama to the south. Key Features – Refined interior design executed by the 1508 London studio (Mandarin Oriental Residences, Cipriani Residences Miami, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah London). – The interior decoration uses natural fabrics, marble, and natural crystals. – Complex residents can enjoy the services and amenities of a premium-class five-star hotel: a large pool, pool bar, restaurant, modern fitness center, spa, yoga studio, relaxation zones, children's room, conference hall, cinema, ample parking. Community Infrastructure Downtown Dubai is the business center of Dubai and one of the most dynamic districts. It will appeal to those attracted by a vibrant street life. Residents have access to shopping centers, restaurants, and other entertainments, 5 minutes by car or 13 minutes on foot to The Dubai Mall. Close by is a picturesque promenade, as well as access to high-end residential, hotel, and business centers in Business Bay. The nearest park is South Ridge Park. Burj Park by Emaar is also a 5-minute drive from the residence. Location Advantages Downtown Dubai's location provides easy access to world-famous attractions and other destinations. The Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 10 minutes away, and the Dubai International Financial Centre is also 5 minutes away. Getting to Dubai International Airport takes about 10 minutes.