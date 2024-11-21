Description

Architectural poetry inspired by a desert flower. Atelis by Meraas is a residential complex that embodies the spirit of Dubai Design District, where style, sustainability, and innovation intertwine into a unified whole. Luxurious views of the Al Jadaf Canal create a sense of tranquility, despite the proximity to the city’s dynamic center. Key Features — Design by SOM: light tones, natural materials, and bronze accents create an atmosphere of comfort and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows fill the apartments with light, while smooth lines highlight the sophistication of the interiors. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, lush gardens, secluded lounge areas, coworking spaces, game room, children’s playground, gym, and meditation zones. — Cutting-edge technologies: smart home system, energy-efficient solutions, cross ventilation, and EV charging stations. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious, modern area of Dubai Design District. Direct access to Ras Al Khor Road provides quick connections to the city’s most iconic landmarks. The Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are just 6 minutes away, while City Walk is reachable in 7 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Business Bay can be reached in 10 minutes, and DIFC in 12 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.