Atelis by Meraas

11O, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 237 m² to 676 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 2 295 438 $from 9 648 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors46
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
237
2 295 438
9 648
4 bedrooms
265
2 774 131
10 441
Description

Architectural poetry inspired by a desert flower. Atelis by Meraas is a residential complex that embodies the spirit of Dubai Design District, where style, sustainability, and innovation intertwine into a unified whole. Luxurious views of the Al Jadaf Canal create a sense of tranquility, despite the proximity to the city’s dynamic center. Key Features — Design by SOM: light tones, natural materials, and bronze accents create an atmosphere of comfort and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows fill the apartments with light, while smooth lines highlight the sophistication of the interiors. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, lush gardens, secluded lounge areas, coworking spaces, game room, children’s playground, gym, and meditation zones. — Cutting-edge technologies: smart home system, energy-efficient solutions, cross ventilation, and EV charging stations. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious, modern area of Dubai Design District. Direct access to Ras Al Khor Road provides quick connections to the city’s most iconic landmarks. The Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are just 6 minutes away, while City Walk is reachable in 7 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Business Bay can be reached in 10 minutes, and DIFC in 12 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.

Location

11O, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Shop160 m
Airport19 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

More details

