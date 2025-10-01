2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Astra Square Retail
DeveloperHRE Development LLC
Total areafrom 87 m² to 439 m²
Number of bedrooms1
Starting price
from 914 908 $from 8 720 $/m²
Payment Plan *
On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project
Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesRetail
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Sale
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
87 – 439
914 908 – 3 830 904
8 720 – 10 516
Description
New landmark of Dubai's business environment at Dubai Science Park. The Astra by HRE Retail commercial block combines a strategic location and a well-thought-out infrastructure, offering companies the space to grow, innovate and strengthen their positions. Location advantages The project has direct access to the major road Umm Suqeim Street, which connects to the main highways of the city. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Dubai Butterfly Garden, 12 minutes to the Dubai Hills Mall, 16 minutes to The Global Village Theme Park, and 20 minutes to The Palm Jumeirah beaches. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.
Transport accessibility
Public transport1 km
School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Airport30 km