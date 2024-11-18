Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAshley Hills by Town X

Ashley Hills by Town X

Central Tower A, Central Towers, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 44 m² to 135 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 224 591 $from 5 003 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
44 – 53
224 591 – 283 497
5 003 – 5 335
1 bedroom
73 – 83
388 986 – 418 405
5 022 – 5 286
2 bedrooms
90 – 125
526 065 – 678 186
5 408 – 5 796
3 bedrooms
135
697 351 – 697 801
5 161 – 5 162
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the dynamically developing Arjan district. Elegant architecture and sophisticated interior design create a space filled with comfort and warmth. Here, the dynamics of the city are harmoniously intertwined with green oases and developed infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, custom-designed kitchen cabinets and walk-in closets, built-in appliances (fridge, dishwasher and washing machine, gas stove, oven, extractor hood). - Modern engineering solutions include a smart home system, video doorbells, smart locks, energy-efficient ventilation and Wi-Fi in common areas. - Residents have access to: 2 fitness centers with Technogym equipment, jogging tracks and walking paths, yoga space, children's playground, basketball and padel tennis courts, lounge areas, 2 sky-beach temperature-controlled pools, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways Al Khail Road, Umm Suqeim Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to drive to Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden, and 15 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, and Downtown can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Central Tower A, Central Towers, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School800 m
Shop500 m
Medical center900 m
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog