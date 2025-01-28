Arlington Park 2 by Majid

Description

Oasis of peace and quiet amid the bustling metropolis in DLRC. Clean lines on the facade, spacious balconies, and multi-level landscaping give the Arlington Park 2 residential complex an atmosphere of lightness and sophistication. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances are designed in the spirit of classic sophistication — rich materials, subtle accents, and a balanced color palette. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, sauna, garden with walking paths, barbecue terrace, billiards, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a developed road network between two major highways, Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. Educational institutions are within a 3-minute radius. Silicon Central Mall is 7 minutes away, IMG World of Adventures is 10 minutes away, and Global Village is 15 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes away.