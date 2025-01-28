Catalog
Arlington Park 2 by Majid

19/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 38 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 203 263 $from 4 087 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  On Booking
    20%
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 39
203 263 – 210 170
5 298 – 5 348
1 bedroom
76
314 008
4 087
2 bedrooms
102 – 108
420 542 – 478 240
4 104 – 4 392
3 bedrooms
130
557 877 – 595 588
4 265 – 4 547
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Oasis of peace and quiet amid the bustling metropolis in DLRC. Clean lines on the facade, spacious balconies, and multi-level landscaping give the Arlington Park 2 residential complex an atmosphere of lightness and sophistication. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances are designed in the spirit of classic sophistication — rich materials, subtle accents, and a balanced color palette. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, sauna, garden with walking paths, barbecue terrace, billiards, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a developed road network between two major highways, Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. Educational institutions are within a 3-minute radius. Silicon Central Mall is 7 minutes away, IMG World of Adventures is 10 minutes away, and Global Village is 15 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes away.

Location

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School1 km
Shop120 m
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

