Arisha Terraces

69B, Hessa Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
QUBE Development
Total area
from 50 m² to 135 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 247 243 $from 4 305 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
43%
Upon Handover
2%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
23 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
50
247 243
4 856
1 bedroom
81 – 116
369 503 – 499 932
4 305 – 4 556
2 bedrooms
104 – 135
469 435 – 583 526
4 311 – 4 504
Brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Studio City. Inspired by traditional Arabian pergolas, an apartment complex Arisha Terraces combines exquisite beauty and functionality, where every element reflects a commitment to sophistication and elegance. It is the perfect place for every lifestyle, from active recreation and networking to simply enjoying tranquillity. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park for both cars and bicycles. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, library, cinema, co-working space, barbecue area. - The building is equipped with solar panels, hydroponic roof gardens and a water filtration system. Location advantages The project has access to one of Dubai's main motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides access to any location in the city. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, Circle Mall is 15 minutes away and IMG Worlds Of Adventure is 16 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 28 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Area Dubai Studio City

Dubai
Dubai Studio City is an actively developing neighborhood aimed at providing services in the film and music industry. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, businessmen, investors and young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Catalog