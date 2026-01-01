Catalog
Aquino by BnW

Pacific Buildings, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 90 m² to 207 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 566 330 $from 6 225 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90
566 330
6 225
2 bedrooms
116
751 642
6 435
3 bedrooms
207
1 350 031
6 496
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The silence of the waves and the elegance of the lines. Aquino is a unique project on Al Marjan Island, reimagining coastal luxury. A collection of 29 units with panoramic windows and modular layouts creates a space where each day begins with a view of turquoise waters and ends with a stunning golden sunset. Key features — Interior design inspired by nature. Understated luxury is conveyed through natural materials and warm tones in the finishing. — Exclusive premium amenities: infinity pool, BBQ area, gym, and lobby with concierge service. — Beaches and gardens within walking distance: less than 5 minutes to the luxurious white sands of the Persian Gulf and the island's green parks. Location advantages The residential complex is located in the crown of Al Marjan Island, just four minutes from the Boulevard, which connects it to major transportation arteries. Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Mall are a 10-minute drive away, and the Waldorf Astoria hotel is 11 minutes away. Al Hamra Golf Club is a 13-minute drive away. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 34 minutes.

Location

View on map
Area Аль-Марджан

Рас-эль-Хайма
Al Marjan Island — архипелаг из четырех рукотворных островов в эмирате Рас-Эль-Хайма. Здесь активно развивается жилая инфраструктура и транспортная сеть. Сообщество подойдет инвесторам, экспатам, молодежи и тем, кто любит курортный образ жизни.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop42 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Developments — застройщик, создающий наследие в сфере недвижимости. Специализация на эксклюзивных резиденциях класса люкс позволяет компании предлагать инновационные решения для девелоперов, обеспечивая непревзойденную ценность и значимый опыт.
More details
