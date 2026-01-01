Aquino by BnW

Description

The silence of the waves and the elegance of the lines. Aquino is a unique project on Al Marjan Island, reimagining coastal luxury. A collection of 29 units with panoramic windows and modular layouts creates a space where each day begins with a view of turquoise waters and ends with a stunning golden sunset. Key features — Interior design inspired by nature. Understated luxury is conveyed through natural materials and warm tones in the finishing. — Exclusive premium amenities: infinity pool, BBQ area, gym, and lobby with concierge service. — Beaches and gardens within walking distance: less than 5 minutes to the luxurious white sands of the Persian Gulf and the island's green parks. Location advantages The residential complex is located in the crown of Al Marjan Island, just four minutes from the Boulevard, which connects it to major transportation arteries. Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Mall are a 10-minute drive away, and the Waldorf Astoria hotel is 11 minutes away. Al Hamra Golf Club is a 13-minute drive away. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 34 minutes.