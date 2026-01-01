Catalog
Aqua Arc by BnW

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 48 m² to 426 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 468 032 $from 6 815 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
48 – 67
468 032 – 691 255
9 672 – 10 170
1 bedroom
95 – 225
742 633 – 1 734 037
7 691 – 7 754
2 bedrooms
128 – 306
1 042 484 – 2 262 683
7 375 – 8 123
3 bedrooms
311 – 426
2 389 317 – 2 905 773
6 815 – 7 675

Description

A beacon of luxury and elegance on Al Marjan Island in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Aqua Arc is a unique residential tower on the Gulf with magnificent views of the Wynn Casino and the sea. It is a serene oasis for those who appreciate world-class amenities, resort-like relaxation and security. Key Features — The architectural concept is inspired by the surrounding scenery and the majestic peak of Jebel Jais, embodying an «ode» to frothy waves and mountain caves, slopes and valleys. These rhythms permeate the interior and exterior details, cascading water installations and the roof podium. — The collection of lots is made in sandy shades with the addition of light wood, decorated with marble and gold elements. Visual harmony is enhanced by spacious layouts, private pools on the outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. — The clubhouse offers residents a variety of spaces for entertainment and work: promenades, fitness room, steam room and sauna, children's water complex, access to a private beach, amphitheater for watching shows, barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island district is an archipelago of coral islands with hotels, spa resorts and recreational areas. A casino will open in 2027, making the area's investment appeal particularly high. Combined with the existing entertainment and cultural facilities, Wynn will reinforce the community's status as a leading leisure and business center in the region. Al Marjan's guests and residents have access to nearly 8 kilometers of pristine beaches, Zoom, Boulevar, Leptis Fresh Supermarket, Resort&Spa, Beach Club, Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Location Advantages Due to the convenient location of the complex, you can reach Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Roundabout, Dreamland Aqua Park and Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah city center is a 30-minute drive away. Central Dubai is 60 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport36 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
More details
