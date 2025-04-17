Catalog
Alta V1ew Skyhomes by Object1

Rigel Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 66 m² to 197 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 314 021 $from 4 089 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
32 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors46
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 105
314 021 – 460 131
4 361 – 4 697
2 bedrooms
108 – 197
444 075 – 805 913
4 089
Description

Modern architecture in the dynamic Jumeirah Village Circle area. Alta V1ew Skyhomes is a residential tower offering a new perspective on comfortable urban living. Spacious apartments with panoramic city views are ideal for families and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a minimalist style with an emphasis on natural materials and a neutral palette. Warm wood is combined with gray and cream tones, white marble, and muted accents. All units are equipped with walk-in wardrobes, kitchen appliances by Italian brand Bertazzoni, Ramon Soler mixers, and Spanish sanitaryware by Gala. — Premium infrastructure for active leisure and relaxation: rooftop infinity pool with terrace, sand and aqua oases, outdoor crossfit, gym, tennis court, children’s play areas, and barbecue zones. — Thoughtful layout with only 11 apartments per floor ensures privacy and comfort. Location Advantages The project is located in the quiet Jumeirah Village Circle community with convenient access to major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The trip to Dubai Miracle Garden takes 9 minutes, to The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes, to the theme parks Motiongate and Legoland Dubai — 25–27 minutes. Major shopping centers Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall are 15 minutes away by transport. Travel time to Dubai International Airport will be 25 minutes.

Location

Rigel Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
School700 m
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
