Alta V1ew Skyhomes by Object1

Description

Modern architecture in the dynamic Jumeirah Village Circle area. Alta V1ew Skyhomes is a residential tower offering a new perspective on comfortable urban living. Spacious apartments with panoramic city views are ideal for families and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a minimalist style with an emphasis on natural materials and a neutral palette. Warm wood is combined with gray and cream tones, white marble, and muted accents. All units are equipped with walk-in wardrobes, kitchen appliances by Italian brand Bertazzoni, Ramon Soler mixers, and Spanish sanitaryware by Gala. — Premium infrastructure for active leisure and relaxation: rooftop infinity pool with terrace, sand and aqua oases, outdoor crossfit, gym, tennis court, children’s play areas, and barbecue zones. — Thoughtful layout with only 11 apartments per floor ensures privacy and comfort. Location Advantages The project is located in the quiet Jumeirah Village Circle community with convenient access to major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The trip to Dubai Miracle Garden takes 9 minutes, to The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes, to the theme parks Motiongate and Legoland Dubai — 25–27 minutes. Major shopping centers Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall are 15 minutes away by transport. Travel time to Dubai International Airport will be 25 minutes.