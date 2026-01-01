Catalog
Acacia by BnW

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 55 m² to 523 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 532 874 $from 6 005 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
55 – 109
532 874 – 797 951
7 319 – 9 689
2 bedrooms
99 – 236
863 166 – 1 417 631
6 005 – 8 714
3 bedrooms
204 – 425
1 625 122 – 3 001 433
7 060 – 7 930
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Fashion TV's flagship residential project on the beachfront of Al Marjan Island. These are not just apartments, but designer spaces inspired by high fashion and sophisticated architecture. Here you will find a unique lifestyle, luxurious service, and the natural tranquility of the island. Key features - The interior finishes are done in soft, light colors. Panoramic windows fill the home with natural light and offer stunning views of the surrounding nature. - The complex features infinity pool, children's playground, fitness room, lounge area with fireplace, barbecue terrace, landscaped gardens, café, signature restaurant, and more. - The architectural concept of the residential complex was developed by Conin International. Location advantages Thanks to the well-developed road network, it is easy to get from the project to any point in the emirate. It takes 6 minutes to get to Al Marjan Boulevard and 7 minutes to Wynn Resort. The journey to Al Hamra Mall takes 11 minutes, and to Al Hamra Golf Club, 13 minutes. RAK International Airport is 35 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
More details
