99 Parkplace by Tabeer

104/2, 16 Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 137 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 197 958 $from 3 827 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    30%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
197 958
4 967
2 bedrooms
137
527 978
3 827

Description

An ambitious project at the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. The unique 99 Parkplace tower is located in the tranquil and eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, where proximity to business centres is perfectly combined with the comfort and privacy of the countryside. From studios to two-bedroom apartments with private pools, 99 Parkplace is an exquisite collection of 99 apartments with something for everyone. Key features — Thoughtful style and attention to detail: designer interiors, fully fitted kitchens with top of the range appliances. Smart home system provides exceptional luxury amenities. — A variety of entertainment facilities throughout the complex: swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, open-air cinema, gym, games and BBQ area. — In 99 Parkplace, there is an exclusive design for every need: spacious living rooms, private pool, personal terrace or small studio with balcony overlooking the inner park area. The individuality of the plots allows you to choose from a wide range of options to create the layout that suits you best. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a self-contained environment that incorporates all the modern features of the city, surrounded by green gardens. Within a 5-15 minute radius are key social amenities such as medical centres - Aster Clinic and Life Medical Centre, shopping malls - Circle Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, schools and kindergartens - Chubby Cheeks Nursery and JSS International School. For golf lovers, there are classic and modern golf clubs in the area - Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Els Club, Trump International Golf Club. Location Advantages With exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, the tower is connected to Dubai's key districts: Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali, Hadaeq Mohammad Bin Rashid, Madinat al Maktoum and Dubai Land. The journey will take between 15 and 30 minutes. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
104/2, 16 Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tabeer Development

Tabeer Development

A reliable real estate developer offering high quality properties at affordable prices. Founded in 2014, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, honesty and transparency.
More details

