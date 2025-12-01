99 Parkplace by Tabeer

Description

An ambitious project at the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. The unique 99 Parkplace tower is located in the tranquil and eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, where proximity to business centres is perfectly combined with the comfort and privacy of the countryside. From studios to two-bedroom apartments with private pools, 99 Parkplace is an exquisite collection of 99 apartments with something for everyone. Key features — Thoughtful style and attention to detail: designer interiors, fully fitted kitchens with top of the range appliances. Smart home system provides exceptional luxury amenities. — A variety of entertainment facilities throughout the complex: swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, open-air cinema, gym, games and BBQ area. — In 99 Parkplace, there is an exclusive design for every need: spacious living rooms, private pool, personal terrace or small studio with balcony overlooking the inner park area. The individuality of the plots allows you to choose from a wide range of options to create the layout that suits you best. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a self-contained environment that incorporates all the modern features of the city, surrounded by green gardens. Within a 5-15 minute radius are key social amenities such as medical centres - Aster Clinic and Life Medical Centre, shopping malls - Circle Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, schools and kindergartens - Chubby Cheeks Nursery and JSS International School. For golf lovers, there are classic and modern golf clubs in the area - Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Els Club, Trump International Golf Club. Location Advantages With exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, the tower is connected to Dubai's key districts: Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali, Hadaeq Mohammad Bin Rashid, Madinat al Maktoum and Dubai Land. The journey will take between 15 and 30 minutes. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 35 minutes.