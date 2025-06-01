48 Parkside by Tabeer

Description

The unique residential complex, like an oasis of prosperity and refinement, opens its doors to surround you with unparalleled comfort and harmony. Spacious and refined apartments in the 48 Parkside complex with a rooftop garden, a business center, and round-the-clock security. The infrastructure includes an ultra-modern wellness center and pools with breathtaking views, embodying luxury. Key Features — The interior design captivates with its delicate Spanish style. Due to the golden accents from IW&W Spain, every detail of the apartments is filled with elegance. — Fully equipped kitchen with built-in European appliances, smart home system. — Enjoy leisure time on the rooftop or in the park area of the residential complex: a large green area for relaxation, jogging track, children's pool, barbecue area, gym, fitness center, mini-golf. Community Infrastructure The high-class 48 Parkside apartments are located in the prestigious and convenient living area of Arjan. Within its territory, you'll find everything necessary for a comfortable and peaceful life, including a garden with floral compositions at the Miracle Garden, supermarkets, restaurants like Fadija and Foray Kitchen, as well as a pharmacy Life Pharmacy and the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital clinic. Location Advantages The complex is conveniently located near a transportation hub, providing easy access to various parts of Dubai. It takes only 7 minutes to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Global Village. Dubai International Airport is just a half-hour drive away, while Al Maktoum Airport can be reached in 41 minutes.