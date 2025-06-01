Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog48 Parkside by Tabeer

48 Parkside by Tabeer

2/1E, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
1 / 9
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 134 m² to 144 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 639 891 $from 4 630 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
50%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    50%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
134 – 144
639 891 – 667 120
4 630 – 4 773

Description

The unique residential complex, like an oasis of prosperity and refinement, opens its doors to surround you with unparalleled comfort and harmony. Spacious and refined apartments in the 48 Parkside complex with a rooftop garden, a business center, and round-the-clock security. The infrastructure includes an ultra-modern wellness center and pools with breathtaking views, embodying luxury. Key Features — The interior design captivates with its delicate Spanish style. Due to the golden accents from IW&W Spain, every detail of the apartments is filled with elegance. — Fully equipped kitchen with built-in European appliances, smart home system. — Enjoy leisure time on the rooftop or in the park area of the residential complex: a large green area for relaxation, jogging track, children's pool, barbecue area, gym, fitness center, mini-golf. Community Infrastructure The high-class 48 Parkside apartments are located in the prestigious and convenient living area of Arjan. Within its territory, you'll find everything necessary for a comfortable and peaceful life, including a garden with floral compositions at the Miracle Garden, supermarkets, restaurants like Fadija and Foray Kitchen, as well as a pharmacy Life Pharmacy and the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital clinic. Location Advantages The complex is conveniently located near a transportation hub, providing easy access to various parts of Dubai. It takes only 7 minutes to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Global Village. Dubai International Airport is just a half-hour drive away, while Al Maktoum Airport can be reached in 41 minutes.

Location

View on map
2/1E, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea9 km
Medical center1 km
Airport21 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tabeer Development

Tabeer Development

A reliable real estate developer offering high quality properties at affordable prices. Founded in 2014, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, honesty and transparency.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog