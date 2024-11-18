Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog368 Park LN by Tabeer

368 Park LN by Tabeer

Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 77 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 192 512 $from 4 288 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 42
192 512 – 202 587
4 688 – 4 793
1 bedroom
66 – 77
285 636 – 333 832
4 288 – 4 294
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Contemporary architecture surrounded by lush gardens. The residential complex 368 Park LN is a premium residence with thoughtfully designed layouts and a high level of comfort. Perfect conditions for everyday living: proximity to parks and a well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — The interior design is executed in a modern style using natural materials. Light wood, stone, neutral beige shades, and emerald accents create a cozy family atmosphere. — Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from European brands. Each apartment features a Smart Home system for lighting and climate control. Spacious balconies offer views of green landscapes and the inner courtyard. — Residents will enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness studio, spa center, mini-golf, children’s playground, rooftop lounge with BBQ area, and an open-air cinema. — The premises provide 24-hour security, video surveillance, and concierge service. Pet-friendly living is permitted. Location Advantages The project is situated in Jumeirah Village Circle, offering quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. The drive to Internet City, Media City, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, The Els Club, Alserkal Avenue, and Dubai Hills Mall takes 10–15 minutes. The route to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Trump International Golf Club, Ibn Battuta Mall, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Expo City Dubai takes about 20 minutes, and to Business Bay, Zayed University UAE, and Dubai Outlet Mall — 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School900 m
Shop950 m
Medical center270 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tabeer Development

Tabeer Development

A reliable real estate developer offering high quality properties at affordable prices. Founded in 2014, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, honesty and transparency.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog