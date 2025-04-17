1wood Residence 2 by Object1

Catalog
HomeReal Estate Catalog1wood Residence 2 by Object1

99/3, Kaheel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 187 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 217 851 $from 4 270 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
16 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
217 851 – 227 605
5 499 – 5 745
1 bedroom
59 – 104
326 255 – 505 855
4 864 – 5 475
2 bedrooms
187
800 614
4 270
Description

A quiet green haven in the heart of a big city. 1wood Residence 2 is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle area, offering apartments with a well-thought-out concept of comfortable living for young professionals and families. The project embodies the philosophy of merging urban development with the natural aesthetics of the environment. Key Features — The apartment interiors are designed in a restrained minimalist style, using dark natural wood, floor-to-ceiling decorative panels, and moss-colored accents. The collection of lots is fully furnished. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a modern gym with a crossfit zone, a clubhouse, a children's playroom, and a playground. — Nearby are picturesque walking alleys with gazebos for relaxation and original design, creating an ideal space for family leisure. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the rapidly developing JVC area with excellent transport accessibility. Thanks to exits to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can quickly reach all key locations in Dubai. The trip to Dubai Miracle Garden and City Centre Me’aisem will take 9 minutes. The road to Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, and The Walk JBR will take about 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

99/3, Kaheel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport210 m
School550 m
Shop1 km
Medical center300 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
News

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
