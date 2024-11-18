11 Hills Park by TownX

Catalog
Science Park Residence, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 110 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 234 257 $from 3 864 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 61
234 257 – 264 704
4 316 – 5 178
1 bedroom
76 – 110
408 479 – 428 547
3 864 – 5 336
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential development in Dubai Science Park. Spacious apartments in the 11 Hills Park clubhouse are flooded with sunlight thanks to high ceilings and large windows, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity, while the thoughtful design combines sophistication and convenience. It's a place where time slows down and you can savour every moment and feel truly at home. Key features - All lots are finished in light pastel colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, running track, courts for basketball and padel-tennis, multi-purpose sports area, children's playground, swimming pool, garden. - Each lot has a parking space assigned to it. Location advantages The project is located close to Umm Suqeim Street. It takes 5 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall and Butterfly Garden. Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Science Park Residence, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

