from 18.06.2025 12:00 to 18.06.2025 13:00
OnlineFinished
How to Earn from Real Estate in Thailand
📌 We will cover:
🌴 How to enter the markets of Phuket, Bangkok, and Samui—even if you're working from another city;
💰 How much you can realistically earn and how to receive stable commissions from the sales of villas, apartments, and seaside condos;
🔗 How to use the HouseBook platform to quickly find relevant properties and work directly with developers without intermediaries;
🧰 How to create a client presentation from scratch and set up an automated sales funnel for your brand.
🎯 This is not just a broadcast—it’s an opportunity to restart your income and enter the international market without complications.
See you there?