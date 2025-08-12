The potential of the resort business in Azerbaijan.

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.





Speaker: Mikail Namazov, (Partner at Housebook in Azerbaijan)





We invite you to our webinar dedicated to current investment issues in Azerbaijan and successful examples of integrated development of resort areas. During the event, we will take a closer look at the country's largest project — the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian Sea.





We will discuss topics such as:

• Azerbaijan and investment security;

• Sea Breeze, the largest project in Azerbaijan;

• How the resort on the Caspian Sea became a project for integrated territory development;

• How to navigate a 1600-hectare project and what to offer your clients for living and investment.





Join us to expand your knowledge of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and learn how you can leverage the advantages of the Sea Breeze project to achieve your business goals!