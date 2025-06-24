from 24.06.2025 11:00 to 24.06.2025 12:00
Online
Step-by-step plan for entering the international market.
Speakers - Tatiana Ushkova, Violetta Grishina.
In the broadcast, we will cover:
- Investment trends for 2025;
- Why large capital is always in real estate?;
- TOP non-obvious real estate markets;
- Risk minimization: how to avoid mistakes.
In the introductory course, all participants can expect homework assignments, useful guides, and gifts. Most importantly, viewers will receive a certificate for completing the introductory course in the profession of "International Digital Broker."