HouseBook Camp Bali 2025 full Program Overview
HOUSEBOOK CAMP BALI 2025
Live Broadcast: August 1, 14:00 MSK | Program Presentation
Bali is a market you need to experience in person.
In August 2025, the island is set to break records in international tourism:
6.5 million visitors per year — surpassing pre-COVID levels.
And it’s at this very moment we’re bringing together real estate professionals who focus on results.
What’s in the program:
▪️ Why we’re launching HouseBook Camp in Bali right now
▪️ How the program is structured: geography, properties, developers, daily schedule
▪️ Who’s involved and what the core dynamics on the island will be
▪️ And why this space is becoming a launchpad for new real estate solutions
Speakers:
Violetta Grishina
Marketing Director at HouseBook, Partner at OpenBook
Growth and brand expert in international real estate
Ambassador of Global Broker League
Ekaterina Pavlidi
Head of Partner Network at Nuanu Real Estate —
on how architecture, media, and technology are shaping the next generation of urban clusters.
Natalia Kazakova, Travel Solutions —
will assist with hotel selection, logistics, and comfortable accommodation for the entire duration of the forum.