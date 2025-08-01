HouseBook Camp Bali 2025 full Program Overview

HOUSEBOOK CAMP BALI 2025

Live Broadcast: August 1, 14:00 MSK | Program Presentation





Bali is a market you need to experience in person.

In August 2025, the island is set to break records in international tourism:

6.5 million visitors per year — surpassing pre-COVID levels.

And it’s at this very moment we’re bringing together real estate professionals who focus on results.





What’s in the program:

▪️ Why we’re launching HouseBook Camp in Bali right now

▪️ How the program is structured: geography, properties, developers, daily schedule

▪️ Who’s involved and what the core dynamics on the island will be

▪️ And why this space is becoming a launchpad for new real estate solutions





Speakers:

Violetta Grishina

Marketing Director at HouseBook, Partner at OpenBook

Growth and brand expert in international real estate

Ambassador of Global Broker League





Ekaterina Pavlidi

Head of Partner Network at Nuanu Real Estate —

on how architecture, media, and technology are shaping the next generation of urban clusters.





Natalia Kazakova, Travel Solutions —

will assist with hotel selection, logistics, and comfortable accommodation for the entire duration of the forum.











