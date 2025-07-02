Real Estate in Russia vs Abroad: Where Does Your Money Work the Most?

Our speakers are two market experts:

Alexander Popov — General Director of "Samолет Плюс," a thought leader and reformer in the Russian real estate market.

Vasily Fetisov — Managing Partner of the Housebook project in Dubai, an expert with 25 years of experience and a venture investor.

At the webinar, we will discuss:

Where is it more profitable to buy: in our native Russia or in dynamic foreign markets?

What risks and opportunities await investors in this era of change?





Don’t miss the chance to find out where your investments will be safe and yield the maximum return!