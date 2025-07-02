from 02.07.2025 8:00 to 02.07.2025 9:00
Online
Real Estate in Russia vs Abroad: Where Does Your Money Work the Most?
Our speakers are two market experts:
Alexander Popov — General Director of "Samолет Плюс," a thought leader and reformer in the Russian real estate market.
Vasily Fetisov — Managing Partner of the Housebook project in Dubai, an expert with 25 years of experience and a venture investor.
At the webinar, we will discuss:
- Where is it more profitable to buy: in our native Russia or in dynamic foreign markets?
- What risks and opportunities await investors in this era of change?
Don’t miss the chance to find out where your investments will be safe and yield the maximum return!