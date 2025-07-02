Catalog
from 02.07.2025 8:00 to 02.07.2025 9:00
Online

Real Estate in Russia vs Abroad: Where Does Your Money Work the Most?

Our speakers are two market experts:

Alexander Popov — General Director of "Samолет Плюс," a thought leader and reformer in the Russian real estate market.

Vasily Fetisov — Managing Partner of the Housebook project in Dubai, an expert with 25 years of experience and a venture investor.

At the webinar, we will discuss:

  • Where is it more profitable to buy: in our native Russia or in dynamic foreign markets? 
  • What risks and opportunities await investors in this era of change?


Don’t miss the chance to find out where your investments will be safe and yield the maximum return!

