HOUSEBOOK CAMP | BALI 2025

Attention! The event is being held in Russian Language





From August 19 to 30, we are gathering professionals on the island:





Agency owners;

Brokers with ambitions to go international;

Investors and developers;

Representatives of funds and transnational projects.





This is not a vacation.





This is an exclusive educational investment tour, where each day brings new connections, knowledge, and opportunities.

10 days that are as intensive as 10 months of professional growth.





Program includes:





Immersion in the Bali real estate market; Meetings with key developers; Exploration of areas: Canggu, Ubud, Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, and others; August 25 — Knowledge Day with lectures from leading industry experts; Private broker tours of key properties; Exclusive parties and strong professional networking.





August 29 — GATSBY-PARTY — a special evening for a special occasion known only to the initiated…





Why you should join us:

Access to exclusive international projects;

Connections with new partners and investors;

Growth in expertise and trust in your brand;

Opportunity to enhance your public presence and expert status;

New deals and horizons within the tour.





Submit your application right now — the number of spots is strictly limited!