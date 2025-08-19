Catalog
from 19.08.2025 7:00 to 30.07.2025 0:00
Offline

HOUSEBOOK CAMP | BALI 2025

BALI, INDONESIA
HOUSEBOOK CAMP | BALI 2025

Attention! The event is being held in Russian Language


From August 19 to 30, we are gathering professionals on the island:


  • Agency owners;
  • Brokers with ambitions to go international;
  • Investors and developers;
  • Representatives of funds and transnational projects.


This is not a vacation.


This is an exclusive educational investment tour, where each day brings new connections, knowledge, and opportunities.

10 days that are as intensive as 10 months of professional growth.


Program includes:


  1. Immersion in the Bali real estate market;
  2. Meetings with key developers;
  3. Exploration of areas: Canggu, Ubud, Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, and others;
  4. August 25 — Knowledge Day with lectures from leading industry experts;
  5. Private broker tours of key properties;
  6. Exclusive parties and strong professional networking.


August 29 — GATSBY-PARTY — a special evening for a special occasion known only to the initiated…


Why you should join us:
  • Access to exclusive international projects;
  • Connections with new partners and investors;
  • Growth in expertise and trust in your brand;
  • Opportunity to enhance your public presence and expert status;
  • New deals and horizons within the tour.


Submit your application right now — the number of spots is strictly limited!
  1. Ubud
    Bali

    Ubud

    The area, located in the highlands of Bali, is considered a center of folk crafts and dance. Ubud is surrounded by tropical forests, rice fields and terraces, among which are Hindu temples and sanctuaries.

