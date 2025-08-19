from 19.08.2025 7:00 to 30.07.2025 0:00
BALI, INDONESIA
HOUSEBOOK CAMP | BALI 2025
Attention! The event is being held in Russian Language
From August 19 to 30, we are gathering professionals on the island:
- Agency owners;
- Brokers with ambitions to go international;
- Investors and developers;
- Representatives of funds and transnational projects.
This is not a vacation.
This is an exclusive educational investment tour, where each day brings new connections, knowledge, and opportunities.
10 days that are as intensive as 10 months of professional growth.
Program includes:
- Immersion in the Bali real estate market;
- Meetings with key developers;
- Exploration of areas: Canggu, Ubud, Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, and others;
- August 25 — Knowledge Day with lectures from leading industry experts;
- Private broker tours of key properties;
- Exclusive parties and strong professional networking.
August 29 — GATSBY-PARTY — a special evening for a special occasion known only to the initiated…
Why you should join us:
- Access to exclusive international projects;
- Connections with new partners and investors;
- Growth in expertise and trust in your brand;
- Opportunity to enhance your public presence and expert status;
- New deals and horizons within the tour.
Submit your application right now — the number of spots is strictly limited!