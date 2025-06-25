Catalog
from 25.06.2025 12:00 to 25.06.2025 13:00
Online

Real Estate Without Borders: How to Master a Digital International Platform"

Speaker: Ksenia Dolgaya - IT Product Specialist at Housebook


🏠 What you will learn in the broadcast:


🔵 How to register on the platform;

🔵 How to create presentations in one click with links to your personal social media;

🔵 How to use the HouseBook platform for direct access to top developers from 8 countries;

🔵 How to utilize the platform for monetizing your income;

🔵 How to submit an application on the platform;


🚀 Don't miss the chance to enhance your skills and reach a new level!

