Real Estate Without Borders: How to Master a Digital International Platform"

Speaker: Ksenia Dolgaya - IT Product Specialist at Housebook





🏠 What you will learn in the broadcast:





🔵 How to register on the platform;

🔵 How to create presentations in one click with links to your personal social media;

🔵 How to use the HouseBook platform for direct access to top developers from 8 countries;

🔵 How to utilize the platform for monetizing your income;

🔵 How to submit an application on the platform;





🚀 Don't miss the chance to enhance your skills and reach a new level!