from 08.07.2025 12:00 to 08.07.2025 13:00
Online

Real Estate in Chile. Advantages of Buying
Speaker — Anna Mikushina, expert at Chile Home (Housebook Partner in Chile)


On air, we will discuss:

  • How the Chilean real estate market works
  • What strategies yield 20% and 40% returns
  • Where to find rental yields of up to 6.2% per year
  • How to invest in Santiago, Antofagasta, and Vitacura
  • Why “smart” and energy-efficient apartments are the new standard
  • How to use macro arguments to speak to investors in their language
    Viña-del-Mar is a quiet coastal town with beaches and parks, which is considered one of the safest resorts in Chile.

