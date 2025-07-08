from 08.07.2025 12:00 to 08.07.2025 13:00
Online
Real Estate in Chile. Advantages of Buying
Speaker — Anna Mikushina, expert at Chile Home (Housebook Partner in Chile)
On air, we will discuss:
- How the Chilean real estate market works
- What strategies yield 20% and 40% returns
- Where to find rental yields of up to 6.2% per year
- How to invest in Santiago, Antofagasta, and Vitacura
- Why “smart” and energy-efficient apartments are the new standard
- How to use macro arguments to speak to investors in their language