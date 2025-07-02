Casino, Investments, and New Dubai: Discovering Ras Al Khaimah with Developer Majour.

In this webinar, we will unveil a unique project just steps away from the first casino in the UAE, located in the heart of RAK Central — the future attraction for tourists and investors from around the world.





Live on air is the developer Majour, who will discuss:

– The concept of the project and development plans;

– Why RAK Central is already being compared to the "new Dubai";

– How to enter the market with a favorable payment plan and exit with profit.





💰 We will discuss profitability, risks, infrastructure, and opportunities for early entry into this rapidly growing market.