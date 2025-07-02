from 02.07.2025 12:00 to 02.07.2025 13:00
Online
Casino, Investments, and New Dubai: Discovering Ras Al Khaimah with Developer Majour.
In this webinar, we will unveil a unique project just steps away from the first casino in the UAE, located in the heart of RAK Central — the future attraction for tourists and investors from around the world.
Live on air is the developer Majour, who will discuss:
– The concept of the project and development plans;
– Why RAK Central is already being compared to the "new Dubai";
– How to enter the market with a favorable payment plan and exit with profit.
💰 We will discuss profitability, risks, infrastructure, and opportunities for early entry into this rapidly growing market.