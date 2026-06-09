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HomeBlogPromotionsEnhanced Commission at DoubleTree Residences
Date: 09.06.2026
from 09.06.2026 11:19 to 29.06.2026 21:00

Enhanced Commission at DoubleTree Residences

Enhanced Commission at DoubleTree Residences

Payment Plan & Pricing

Special financial terms are available for investors:

  • Flexible 30/70 payment schedule:
  • 5% — upon reservation.
  • 15% — within 60 days of reservation.
  • 4% — DLD registration fee, within 60 days of reservation.
  • 5% — interim payment by January 15, 2027.
  • 5% — interim payment by July 15, 2027.
  • 70% — final payment upon handover (estimated December 15, 2027).
  • Prices:
  • 1-bedroom apartments — from AED 1,600,000.
  • 2-bedroom apartments — from AED 2,400,000.


Agent & Broker Terms

The developer, together with the exclusive sales partner, offers a broker incentive program:

  • Base commission: 5% of the transaction value.
  • Enhanced bonus: upon selling any 3 units, the commission rate increases to 6% on all deals. This offer is time-limited and valid strictly until June 30, 2026.


Projects by Hilton
  1. DoubleTree by Hilton
    DoubleTree by Hilton
    158, 6D Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2027
    DeveloperHilton
    Total areafrom 74 m² to 131 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 539 818 $from 6 924 $/m²
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