Enhanced Commission at DoubleTree Residences

Payment Plan & Pricing

Special financial terms are available for investors:

Flexible 30/70 payment schedule:

5% — upon reservation.

15% — within 60 days of reservation.

4% — DLD registration fee, within 60 days of reservation.

5% — interim payment by January 15, 2027.

5% — interim payment by July 15, 2027.

70% — final payment upon handover (estimated December 15, 2027).

Prices:

1-bedroom apartments — from AED 1,600,000.

2-bedroom apartments — from AED 2,400,000.





Agent & Broker Terms

The developer, together with the exclusive sales partner, offers a broker incentive program:

Base commission: 5% of the transaction value.

Enhanced bonus: upon selling any 3 units, the commission rate increases to 6% on all deals. This offer is time-limited and valid strictly until June 30, 2026.



