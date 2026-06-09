Enhanced Commission at DoubleTree Residences

Payment Plan & Pricing
Special financial terms are available for investors:
- Flexible 30/70 payment schedule:
- 5% — upon reservation.
- 15% — within 60 days of reservation.
- 4% — DLD registration fee, within 60 days of reservation.
- 5% — interim payment by January 15, 2027.
- 5% — interim payment by July 15, 2027.
- 70% — final payment upon handover (estimated December 15, 2027).
- Prices:
- 1-bedroom apartments — from AED 1,600,000.
- 2-bedroom apartments — from AED 2,400,000.
Agent & Broker Terms
The developer, together with the exclusive sales partner, offers a broker incentive program:
- Base commission: 5% of the transaction value.
- Enhanced bonus: upon selling any 3 units, the commission rate increases to 6% on all deals. This offer is time-limited and valid strictly until June 30, 2026.