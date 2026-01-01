Catalog
DoubleTree by Hilton

158, 6D Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Hilton
Total area
from 68 m² to 131 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 484 377 $from 6 858 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 75
484 377 – 539 818
7 096 – 7 184
2 bedrooms
102 – 131
700 304 – 910 396
6 858 – 6 930
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Branded club residence of a world-famous hotel chain in Dubai. DoubleTree is created for those who value impeccable service combined with five-star comfort. The residences are located in the developing area of Jumeirah Garden City, offering the perfect balance between urban energy and a measured pace of life. Key Features — Sophisticated apartment finishes are done in elegant beige and sand tones using premium materials. Fully equipped kitchens include built-in appliances from European brands, marble countertops, and modern cabinetry. — Residents have access to: a swimming pool, a modern fitness center with a stretching studio, children’s playgrounds, and open lounge areas for relaxation. — High-class services: 24/7 concierge and security, manager, valet and doorman services, emergency maintenance within 15 minutes, parcel delivery, and signature events for residents. — Exclusive Hilton Honors Gold privileges include free status for two owners, discounts at the chain’s hotels around the world, increased bonus points, and a personal assistant during travels. Location Advantages The project is located in the Jumeirah Garden City area with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road highway, providing convenient routes to all key areas of the city. The road to City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai International Financial Center, and Emirates Tower metro station will take 8 minutes. You can reach the Museum of the Future, Dubai World Trade Center, and Dubai Mall in 10 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Sea2 km
School1 km
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
