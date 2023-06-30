Zada Tower

Residents and their guests have access to a wide range of world-class amenities: a pool, a modern gym, steam rooms, saunas and a gaming area. Laundry services and covered parking complement these facilities perfectly. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The Business Bay metro station is a 15-minute walk away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport - 40 minutes. Near the main attractions Within close proximity are the Burj Khalifa tower, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera theater. The Dubai Expo exhibition center is 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex combines futuristic and traditional elements, making the building an embodiment of the best modern architecture. The interior of the apartments fully corresponds to the quality of the building's finishes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

