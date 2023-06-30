UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Zada Tower

Zada Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al A'amal Street, 5/1
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 42 m² to 45 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price1 127 000 AED
from 1 127 000 AED
from 24 753 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building31269 m²
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2023
Sales launchQ2 2019
Number of floors35
HydrophoreYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area5266 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 127 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station750 m

About project

A modern-style apartment complex in the prestigious Business Bay area. Live in luxury in a city of endless possibilities. Enjoy relaxation in a private outdoor cinema and stroll in the open-air landscaped garden. Zada Tower defines your lifestyle. A collection of apartments with panoramic windows and high ceilings offer views of the picturesque Dubai Creek canal. The apartments come with high-quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens and stylish bathrooms.

Residents and their guests have access to a wide range of world-class amenities: a pool, a modern gym, steam rooms, saunas and a gaming area. Laundry services and covered parking complement these facilities perfectly. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The Business Bay metro station is a 15-minute walk away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport - 40 minutes. Near the main attractions Within close proximity are the Burj Khalifa tower, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera theater. The Dubai Expo exhibition center is 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex combines futuristic and traditional elements, making the building an embodiment of the best modern architecture. The interior of the apartments fully corresponds to the quality of the building's finishes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
42 - 45
1 127 000 - 1 145 000
24 753 - 27 011

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al A'amal Street, 5/1