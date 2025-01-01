Catalog
Wadi Hills by HRE

Elwishy 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 34 m² to 133 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 179 442 $from 3 160 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots140

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34
179 442
5 234
1 bedroom
62
263 853
4 233
3 bedrooms
133
421 511
3 160
Project brochure

Description

A pearl of modern minimalism in Dubai Land. Wadi Hills is a boutique complex with exquisite architecture and the atmosphere of a private club. A comfortable space surrounded by green landscapes is ideal for families, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with built-in kitchens, appliances, designer lighting, and panoramic windows. Premium finishing is made in a light palette using natural wood and stone. — World-class infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pool with lounge, children’s playground, yoga studio, and landscaped gardens. — Commercial zone with shops, supermarkets, cafes, coworking, reception with concierge service, and Wi-Fi. Location Advantages The project is located in the developed community of Dubailand with direct access to the new road network approved by the RTA, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The way to Arabian Ranches and Nad Al Sheba takes 7 minutes, to Meydan Golf Course, Dubai Design District, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai — 12–15 minutes. The road to the famous areas of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah lasts 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
