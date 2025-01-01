Catalog
Vincitore Wellness Estate

9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 36 m² to 212 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 217 835 $from 3 968 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
6%
Post Handover
24%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
HydrophoreYes
Building height146.8 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
217 835
5 891
1 bedroom
56
313 138
5 544
2 bedrooms
98
462 900
4 714
3 bedrooms
212
844 111
3 968
Description

An oasis of tranquility with luxurious infrastructure. Vincitore Wellness Estate is a unique residential tower inspired by a healthy lifestyle and harmony with nature. Key Features — Apartments with 3.6-meter ceilings are equipped with circadian lighting, sound insulation, designer wardrobes, and antimicrobial flooring. The kitchens are fitted with premium appliances from European brands. Spacious terraces and balconies are adorned with greenery and vertical gardens. — Residents have access to ponds and waterfalls, parks, walking trails, yoga and dance studios, a gym, an infrared sauna, a sports arena, a climbing wall, kayaking, a children’s playground, a game room, a business lounge, a coworking area, a meditation zone, and much more. — Modern technologies are integrated throughout the complex: HEPA and UVC air filtration systems, humidity control, water purification, and protection from electromagnetic radiation. Location Advantages The boutique residence is located in the Majan area of Al Barari, with direct access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road, and Emirates Road. The upcoming Gold Metro Line station will be just 5 minutes away. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Lost Valley, Global Village, and Cityland Mall are 10 minutes away, while Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Zayed University are 15 minutes away. The drive to Trump International Golf Club, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center550 m
Airport25 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
