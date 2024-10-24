V1STARA Retail

Catalog
Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 64 m² to 123 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 353 208 AEDfrom 35 521 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of buildings1
Type of objectRetail - General
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
64
2 353 208
36 597
89
3 273 996
36 597
116
4 130 379
35 521
123
4 370 487
35 521

Description

Attractive commercial spaces in Al Furjan neighbourhood. Each office has a separate entrance ‘from the street’, convenient layout with universal geometric shape and modern design. Everything you need for the success of your business is here. Location advantages The retail space is located on the ground floor of the V1STARA House residential complex. The project has an exit to Furjan1 Street, which runs along the entire neighbourhood. Thus, it is easy to reach the premises.

Location

On map
District Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More

