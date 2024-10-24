V1STARA Retail
Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 64 m² to 123 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 353 208 AEDfrom 35 521 AED/m²
Payment plan *
On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
- On Booking20%
About project
Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of buildings1
Type of objectRetail - General
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Sale
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
64
2 353 208
36 597
89
3 273 996
36 597
116
4 130 379
35 521
123
4 370 487
35 521
Description
Attractive commercial spaces in Al Furjan neighbourhood. Each office has a separate entrance ‘from the street’, convenient layout with universal geometric shape and modern design. Everything you need for the success of your business is here. Location advantages The retail space is located on the ground floor of the V1STARA House residential complex. The project has an exit to Furjan1 Street, which runs along the entire neighbourhood. Thus, it is easy to reach the premises.
