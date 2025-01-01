Catalog
V-Suites by Anax

Sol Avenue, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Anax Developments
Total area
from 44 m² to 263 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 453 036 $from 7 095 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots229

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
44 – 68
453 036 – 529 823
7 696 – 10 223
1 bedroom
70 – 94
684 214 – 722 880
7 674 – 9 665
3 bedrooms
185 – 263
1 433 839 – 1 866 787
7 095 – 7 750

Description

Venetian luxury in the heart of Dubai. V-Suites are fully furnished residences in the prestigious Business Bay district, featuring interiors by Venetian Enrico Studio. The project is designed for those who value exclusive style, thoughtful space, and convenient access to the city’s key destinations. Key Features — Apartments with signature Italian furniture, built-in kitchens, and European appliances. The design incorporates natural wood, stone, and marble. Modular bedrooms, a Swivel TV, sliding glass doors, and a Smart Home system are provided. — Premium infrastructure includes coworking spaces, meeting rooms, a conference hall, a gym, wellness studios, a sauna, a steam room, swimming pools with a bar, an open-air cinema, a library, a café, barbecue and picnic areas, billiard tables, zen gardens, and a meditation park. — Panoramic windows offer views of the water canal, gardens, and the iconic Burj Khalifa tower. Location Advantages The complex is located in the developed Business Bay community, with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Dubai Canal and Business Bay Metro Station are 5 minutes away. Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Jumeirah Beach, DIFC, Zabeel Palace, Clover Bay Tower, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 10 minutes. Mercato Beach, Kite Beach, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Hills Mall are 15–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is located 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Sol Avenue, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
High school3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center2 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
