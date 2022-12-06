The Sapphire by Damac

Description

Yellow sapphire has symbolized abundance, luck, and prosperity since ancient times. Inspired by this beautiful gemstone, the residential complex will offer residents everything for a refined lifestyle with a high level of comfort. The unique building, in close proximity to Safa Park and the Dubai Canal promenade, was designed in collaboration with the Swiss jewelry brand De Grisogono. Key Features - Premium amenities on multiple levels of the complex: infinity pool, spa complex, a pool that changes color every hour, original spaces for meditations called "energy bubbles," rooftop park with areas for strolls and relaxation, tropical garden with canaries, jogging tracks, and a 24-hour gym, convenient coworking space, and more. - The building features stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments and spacious 4-5 bedroom penthouses. The apartments are equipped with double glazed windows, centralized air conditioning systems, and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Community Infrastructure Within a 10-minute radius of the complex, there are numerous schools: Horizon English School Dubai, JSS Private School, Canadian University Dubai Main Campus; medical centers: Medcare Hospital Al Safa, Mediclinic Dubai Mall, Aster Clinic Business Bay, Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah, Emirates Hospital; shopping centers: Dubai Mall, City Walk, Beach Park Plaza, Box Park. Transport Accessibility Access to Sheikh Zayed Rd allows easy travel to any part of the city. Additionally, the proximity to the Dubai Canal enables the use of water transport. The drive to Jumeirah Beach takes 5 minutes, to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 10 minutes, to Dubai Marina - 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 17 minutes away.