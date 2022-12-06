UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - The Sapphire by Damac

The Sapphire by Damac

De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 15
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 75 m² to 876 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 160 000 AED
from 2 160 000 AED
from 28 013 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%432 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%86400 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 080 000 AED
Handover
30%648 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2029
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 160 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75 - 90
2 160 000 - 3 520 000
28 598 - 38 742
2 bedrooms
112 - 253
3 270 000 - 7 210 000
28 438 - 29 114
3 bedrooms
164 - 358
5 290 000 - 10 030 000
28 013 - 32 134

Description

Yellow sapphire has symbolized abundance, luck, and prosperity since ancient times. Inspired by this beautiful gemstone, the residential complex will offer residents everything for a refined lifestyle with a high level of comfort. The unique building, in close proximity to Safa Park and the Dubai Canal promenade, was designed in collaboration with the Swiss jewelry brand De Grisogono. Key Features - Premium amenities on multiple levels of the complex: infinity pool, spa complex, a pool that changes color every hour, original spaces for meditations called "energy bubbles," rooftop park with areas for strolls and relaxation, tropical garden with canaries, jogging tracks, and a 24-hour gym, convenient coworking space, and more. - The building features stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments and spacious 4-5 bedroom penthouses. The apartments are equipped with double glazed windows, centralized air conditioning systems, and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Community Infrastructure Within a 10-minute radius of the complex, there are numerous schools: Horizon English School Dubai, JSS Private School, Canadian University Dubai Main Campus; medical centers: Medcare Hospital Al Safa, Mediclinic Dubai Mall, Aster Clinic Business Bay, Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah, Emirates Hospital; shopping centers: Dubai Mall, City Walk, Beach Park Plaza, Box Park. Transport Accessibility Access to Sheikh Zayed Rd allows easy travel to any part of the city. Additionally, the proximity to the Dubai Canal enables the use of water transport. The drive to Jumeirah Beach takes 5 minutes, to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 10 minutes, to Dubai Marina - 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 17 minutes away.

Infrastructure

De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Conference room
  • Terrace