The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION

15/3, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 181 m² to 226 m²
Bedrooms
2
Start price
from 2 321 278 $from 12 784 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
181 – 226
2 321 278 – 3 547 260
12 784 – 15 683
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury of coastal living in Dubai Harbour. The Residences Dubai Beach EDITION combines the premium resort style of the residential complex with an exceptional level of service and design from legendary architects and interior studios. It is a place where every day is filled with aesthetics, comfort and inspiration. Key features - The exterior of the building was designed by the architectural firm RSHP, the thoughtful interiors were created by the Rockwell Group. - The penthouses have panoramic terraces and 16 m long private pools. - Residents have access to: a fitness room equipped with the most modern equipment, sports and children's playgrounds, a padel tennis court, a yoga space, several swimming pools, lounge areas, a spa center, a sauna, gardens with walking paths, a chat beach, etc. - The owners of the residences also have full access to the infrastructure of the Dubai Beach EDITION Hotel. - Residents can take advantage of the privileges of the Onvia platform from Marriott International: elite status, discounted rates, upgrades, exclusive offers and services. Location advantages Due to the close access to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road, you can quickly reach all the key points of the city. It will take 10 minutes to get to the Palm Jumeirah area, 15 minutes to the popular Ain Dubai location, 17 minutes to the Burj Al Arab, and 20 minutes to the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
15/3, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News about project

