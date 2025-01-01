Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesThe LX by MULK Offices

The LX by MULK Offices

810, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Mulk Properties
Total area
from 104 m² to 184 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 694 758 $from 5 757 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Building height10 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots234

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
104 – 184
694 758 – 1 063 580
5 757 – 6 667
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The benchmark of commercial architecture for a new generation of entrepreneurs at Arjan. The LX Business Center is the epitome of a sophisticated business space, where thoughtful proportions, concise lines and the integration of green elements into the design form a harmonious architecture. The bright interiors create an atmosphere conducive to new ideas and successful business. Key features - Most of the rooms have private balconies overlooking Miracle Garden, which is rare for commercial buildings. - Five high-speed elevators, well-thought-out service areas and double-height lobbies emphasize the premium status. - For maximum convenience, 234 parking spaces are provided, as well as valet parking services, which guarantees a comfortable arrival of employees, customers and guests at any time. - Fitness studios, pharmacies, wellness centers and beauty salons are within walking distance. Location advantages The project is located just a few minutes from Dubai's key transportation arteries — Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Due to the future metro line that will pass through the area, travelling will become even more convenient. Dubai Hills Mall and Global Village Theme Park can be reached in 10 minutes, and the popular Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa locations can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
810, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school600 m
Shop650 m
Medical center1 km
Airport35 km
Catalog