SOULEVER by Beyond

Description

The two residential towers of Soulever, located on the waterfront in the dynamic district of Dubai Maritime City, reflect the best features of urban coastal living. The location combines privacy with quick access to the city’s business and cultural centers. The residences are designed for elegance, comfort, and style. Key Features – Homes with open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows – Bright interiors with a focus on natural light and sea views – A full range of leisure and wellness amenities: infinity pools, fitness and wellness spaces, spa zones, and lounges – Landscaped green areas and outdoor community spaces for walking and relaxation Location Advantages Key coastal landmarks are located nearby: Mina Rashid Marina is just 5 minutes away, and Jumeirah Mosque is around 10 minutes. A drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes about 12 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away.