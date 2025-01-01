Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesSOULEVER by Beyond

SOULEVER by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 79 m² to 284 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 796 460 $from 10 079 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Number of buildings1
Number of floors44
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 96
796 460 – 1 091 354
10 079 – 11 269
2 bedrooms
116 – 138
1 318 720 – 1 671 341
11 347 – 12 094
3 bedrooms
168 – 185
2 105 377 – 2 329 747
12 462 – 12 553
4 bedrooms
284
3 500 884 – 3 717 085
12 317 – 13 077
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The two residential towers of Soulever, located on the waterfront in the dynamic district of Dubai Maritime City, reflect the best features of urban coastal living. The location combines privacy with quick access to the city’s business and cultural centers. The residences are designed for elegance, comfort, and style. Key Features – Homes with open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows – Bright interiors with a focus on natural light and sea views – A full range of leisure and wellness amenities: infinity pools, fitness and wellness spaces, spa zones, and lounges – Landscaped green areas and outdoor community spaces for walking and relaxation Location Advantages Key coastal landmarks are located nearby: Mina Rashid Marina is just 5 minutes away, and Jumeirah Mosque is around 10 minutes. A drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes about 12 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
High school7 km
Shop500 m
Medical center5 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
Catalog