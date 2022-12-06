UAE
Soho Square

Soho Square

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Marina District
DeveloperBloom Properties
Total areafrom 76 m² to 444 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price985 000 AED
from 985 000 AED
from 9 150 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%49 250 AED
Registration of the contract
2%19700 AED
Before the completion date
20%197 000 AED
Handover
75%738 750 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 985 000 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Sea650 m

About project

Exclusive project on Saadiyat Island, surrounded by Abu Dhabi's major museums. Enjoy comfort and luxury, along with world-class amenities. The complex offers 304 units, including studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with panoramic views and high-quality finishes. The minimalist interior with light tones and natural lighting visually enhances the space. Some units feature open terraces with views of the bay.

Within the premises, there is a wide range of first-class amenities: a pool, gardens, parks, a gym, a children's playground, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, and parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat To Go supermarket, Desire’s Specialty Cafe, and the EGA Staff Accommodation public center. Transport accessibility Within 10 minutes, you can access Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, which connects the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is approximately 28 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 - 87
985 000 - 1 152 000
12 863 - 13 466
2 bedrooms
112 - 139
1 510 000 - 1 868 000
13 352 - 13 419
3 bedrooms
324 - 324
3 846 000 - 3 846 000
11 843 - 11 843
4 bedrooms
444 - 444
4 070 000 - 4 070 000
9 150 - 9 150

Infrastructure

