Soho Square

Within the premises, there is a wide range of first-class amenities: a pool, gardens, parks, a gym, a children's playground, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, and parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat To Go supermarket, Desire’s Specialty Cafe, and the EGA Staff Accommodation public center. Transport accessibility Within 10 minutes, you can access Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, which connects the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is approximately 28 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

