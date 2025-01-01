SkyHills Astra by HRE

Description

Two luxury towers in Dubai Science Park. The wave-like S-shaped line on the facade of the SkyHills Astra residential complex creates a sense of movement, while the three-dimensional relief adds depth and makes the building's silhouette particularly memorable. Key features - Fully furnished apartments feature designer finishes in light neutral tones, built-in Teka appliances and storage systems, spacious interiors, panoramic windows, and balconies. - All green areas are watered with recycled water, which is collected and purified using a modern greywater reuse system. - Smart energy-efficient solutions help to significantly reduce energy consumption. - Charging stations are provided in designated parking spaces for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, children's and sports playgrounds, a running track, a swimming pool, a sauna, lounge areas, meeting rooms, a library, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with convenient transport links. Major highways such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road are just a few minutes away. The Mall of the Emirates and Emirates Hills are 15 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and the popular Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 35 minutes.