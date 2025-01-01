Catalog
Skyhills 3 by HRE Retail

15/8, Qmasha E Street, District JVC 18, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 276 m² to 660 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 2 042 472 $from 6 371 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectRetail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
276 – 660
2 042 472 – 4 207 187
6 371 – 7 377

Description

Skyhills 3 by HRE Retail offers prestigious commercial spaces in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Here, stylish design is combined with modern amenities and a strategic location, opening up all the opportunities for the growth and prosperity of your business. Location advantages The commercial spaces are located in Tower A of the Skyhills 3 residential complex. The towers of the complex are located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. It takes 15 minutes to reach the famous Palm Jumeirah Island, 20 minutes to reach the world famous Burj Khalifa Tower and Dubai Marina. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is 12 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school900 m
Shop300 m
Medical center450 m
Airport31 km
