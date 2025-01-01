Description

Skyhills 3 by HRE Retail offers prestigious commercial spaces in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Here, stylish design is combined with modern amenities and a strategic location, opening up all the opportunities for the growth and prosperity of your business. Location advantages The commercial spaces are located in Tower A of the Skyhills 3 residential complex. The towers of the complex are located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. It takes 15 minutes to reach the famous Palm Jumeirah Island, 20 minutes to reach the world famous Burj Khalifa Tower and Dubai Marina. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is 12 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.