Serene Gardens II by Prescott

Key project features The residential complex will be located on a secured landscaped area with a scenic promenade, swimming pool, sunbathing area, BBQ, playground, tennis court, jogging track, skate park, miniature golf course and outdoor movie theater. Residents will have access to a meeting room, gymnasium, library, billiard room and game room with table soccer. Car and bicycle parking is provided on site. Infrastructure Features A convenient location in the family-oriented, well-developed community of Discovery Gardens will provide access to all necessary amenities and entertainment. Adjacent to the complex is the Discovery Gardens Pavilion community shopping center with food courts, supermarket, beauty salon and medical clinic. In walking distance is one of the best shopping and entertainment centers in Dubai -- Ibn Battuta Mall with stores, cafes, restaurants, spa salons, cinema and trampoline park Sky Zone. High-quality finishes Spacious apartments and studios with high ceilings, free layout and panoramic windows are characterized by exquisite design and high quality finishes. All rooms are fully furnished, kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances. Transport accessibility Convenient exit to the major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road will allow you to quickly get to key locations in Dubai. Near the complex there are a bus stop and a metro station. Al Maktoum and DXB International Airports are 25-30 minutes away.

