Serene Gardens II by Prescott

Serene Gardens II by Prescott

133, 6A Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
DeveloperPrescott Real Estate
Total areafrom 36 m² to 125 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price599 000 AED
from 599 000 AED
from 13 316 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%119 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%23960 AED
Before the completion date
40%239 600 AED
Handover
40%239 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 599 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km

About project

Serene Gardens II is the perfect place for those looking for luxurious and comfortable living in a prestigious area of Dubai. Here, everything you need is close by and an atmosphere of tranquility and beauty surrounds you everywhere. Become a part of this unique community and enjoy modern amenities.

Key project features The residential complex will be located on a secured landscaped area with a scenic promenade, swimming pool, sunbathing area, BBQ, playground, tennis court, jogging track, skate park, miniature golf course and outdoor movie theater. Residents will have access to a meeting room, gymnasium, library, billiard room and game room with table soccer. Car and bicycle parking is provided on site. Infrastructure Features A convenient location in the family-oriented, well-developed community of Discovery Gardens will provide access to all necessary amenities and entertainment. Adjacent to the complex is the Discovery Gardens Pavilion community shopping center with food courts, supermarket, beauty salon and medical clinic. In walking distance is one of the best shopping and entertainment centers in Dubai -- Ibn Battuta Mall with stores, cafes, restaurants, spa salons, cinema and trampoline park Sky Zone. High-quality finishes Spacious apartments and studios with high ceilings, free layout and panoramic windows are characterized by exquisite design and high quality finishes. All rooms are fully furnished, kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances. Transport accessibility Convenient exit to the major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road will allow you to quickly get to key locations in Dubai. Near the complex there are a bus stop and a metro station. Al Maktoum and DXB International Airports are 25-30 minutes away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
36 - 37
599 000 - 650 000
16 220 - 17 348
1 bedroom
59 - 75
900 000 - 1 000 000
13 316 - 15 083
2 bedrooms
109 - 114
1 550 000 - 1 550 000
13 594 - 14 133
3 bedrooms
123 - 125
1 700 000 - 1 800 000
13 749 - 14 370

Infrastructure

