Seraph by Wadan

Durar 1 Tower A, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 34 m² to 139 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 162 260 $from 3 070 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34 – 45
162 260 – 183 798
4 054 – 4 657
1 bedroom
71 – 97
258 679 – 299 523
3 070 – 3 638
2 bedrooms
130 – 139
408 441 – 435 670
3 126 – 3 140
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential building in Dubailand Residence Complex. The architecture of the Seraph residential complex is inspired by the beauty of nature. Natural light fills all the spaces, and thoughtful details create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. It is a house that simultaneously gives a sense of privacy and openness. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in bright colors with natural materials, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, panoramic windows. - Residents can use the Wadan App. It helps to organize the service, meet guests, get personal advice and stay in touch with the community. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a fitness room, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with good transport accessibility. The major highway Al Ain Road is a 5-minute drive away. Medical and educational institutions and the station of the future blue line metro are also located within a 5-minute radius. It will take 10 minutes to get to the Global Village and IMG World of Adventures theme parks, 15 minutes to the Dubai Outlet Mall, and 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Durar 1 Tower A, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center2 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
