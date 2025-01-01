Seraph by Wadan

Description

Elegant residential building in Dubailand Residence Complex. The architecture of the Seraph residential complex is inspired by the beauty of nature. Natural light fills all the spaces, and thoughtful details create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. It is a house that simultaneously gives a sense of privacy and openness. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in bright colors with natural materials, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, panoramic windows. - Residents can use the Wadan App. It helps to organize the service, meet guests, get personal advice and stay in touch with the community. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a fitness room, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with good transport accessibility. The major highway Al Ain Road is a 5-minute drive away. Medical and educational institutions and the station of the future blue line metro are also located within a 5-minute radius. It will take 10 minutes to get to the Global Village and IMG World of Adventures theme parks, 15 minutes to the Dubai Outlet Mall, and 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.