SERA by Emaar

76/23, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 239 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 579 378 $from 7 694 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 72
579 378 – 613 411
8 227 – 8 487
2 bedrooms
111 – 129
873 151 – 1 062 102
7 865 – 8 201
3 bedrooms
154
1 187 888 – 1 242 068
7 694 – 8 035
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

SERA by Emaar Properties in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina offers spacious layouts and a calm waterfront atmosphere. Contemporary architecture is paired with practical onsite facilities to deliver comfortable everyday living. Key features – 1–3 bedroom apartments from 70 to 173 m², with smart layouts focused on space and views of the marina and green areas. – Resort-style amenities: pools, fitness center, yoga decks, open-air amphitheater, padel and basketball courts, children’s play areas, and waterfront promenades. – Modern architecture with soft sand-tone finishes; floor-to-ceiling glazing and champagne accents create a stylish, balanced living space. – Developed by Emaar Properties with a strong global track record. Location advantages SERA is in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina. It is 18 minutes to the Al Shindagha Heritage District, 20–30 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, and about 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
76/23, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
High school4 km
Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Metro station2 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

