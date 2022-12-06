Samana Manhattan 2

This 20-story residential complex offers a choice of studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishes, built-in kitchens, and furnishings. The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their balconies and beautiful views of green squares and a uniquely designed courtyard pool. Within the project's grounds, you'll find a gym, sports court, jogging track, open pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and a barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets like New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School, Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time. The developer has received three awards for its flagship projects, including "Best Sustainable Project of the Year," "Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate," and "Best Innovative Design in the Middle East."

More