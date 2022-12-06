UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Samana Manhattan 2

Samana Manhattan 2

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 12, Tiger Tower
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 104 m² to 139 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 756 629 AED
from 1 756 629 AED
from 14 065 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%351 326 AED
Registration of the contract
4%70265 AED
Before the completion date
55%966 146 AED
Post-Handover
25%439 157 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 756 629 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km

About project

Inspired by the success of Manhattan Tower 1, the new Manhattan Tower 2 complex will offer even more comfort and elegance to its residents. Its advantageous location in the popular JVC area provides convenient infrastructure, with numerous shops, cafes, schools, and medical centers within walking distance.

This 20-story residential complex offers a choice of studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishes, built-in kitchens, and furnishings. The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their balconies and beautiful views of green squares and a uniquely designed courtyard pool. Within the project's grounds, you'll find a gym, sports court, jogging track, open pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and a barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets like New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School, Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time. The developer has received three awards for its flagship projects, including "Best Sustainable Project of the Year," "Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate," and "Best Innovative Design in the Middle East."

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
104 - 139
1 756 629 - 1 961 829
14 065 - 16 759

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 12, Tiger Tower