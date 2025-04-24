Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesRove HQ Offices by IRTH

Rove HQ Offices by IRTH

Windsor Manor, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
IRTH Development
Total area
from 60 m² to 2183 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 778 761 $from 12 896 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    15%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
60 – 2183
778 761 – 28 155 200
12 896
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

First new generation office building under the Rove Hotels brand in Marasi Bay Marina. HQ by Rove is changing the way we think about the office, creating an environment where comfort and the energy of hospitality are combined with functionality and prestige. Key features - Fully equipped and furnished office spaces. Thanks to the movable modules, it is possible to easily change the configuration of rooms, turning open layouts into closed ones and vice versa. - Office staff can use the concierge service provided by Cushman & Wakefield Core. - The complex has a gym, a swimming pool, a yoga terrace, basketball and padel tennis courts, a cafe, a shop, a beauty salon, a library, a podcast studio, etc. Location advantages The business center is located in a vibrant coastal area with a 12-kilometer promenade, restaurants, recreation and entertainment areas. The community also has good transport accessibility — in just 3 minutes you can take the Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road highways. It takes 5 minutes to get to the DIFC and Downtown Dubai districts, and 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Design District. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Windsor Manor, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school50 m
Shop850 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

IRTH Development

IRTH Development

The developer creates eco-friendly residential complexes, embodying the principles of sustainable development. The company, which is relatively new to the market, is enthusiastically investing in construction using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials in Dubai, Paris and Istanbul. Striving for harmony between man and nature is the team's value.
More

News about project

  1. Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out
    Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out24.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog