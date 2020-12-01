Description

17-storey residential complex in a promising area of Motor City. Rabdan Building residential complex was built in 2020 and is ready to move in. Everything is created for a comfortable life: spacious layouts, diverse amenities and the atmosphere of a quiet suburb. Key features - All apartments are finished in soothing tones, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, balconies in each residence. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness room with Technogym equipment, running track, playground, indoor swimming pool, barbecue area, and landscaped gardens. - There is one parking space assigned to each apartment. Private parking is provided for the guests of the complex. - Residents can use the cleaning and maintenance services. - The complex is under 24-hour security. Location advantages It takes 5 minutes to drive from the project to the major highway Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 15 minutes to get to the Global Village International Fair and the IMG World of Adventures theme park, 17 minutes to the Dubai Marina area, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It is a 30-minute drive from Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport.