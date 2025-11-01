Description

Park Lane 2 is a family-friendly residential complex in the established community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Calm architecture, bright interiors, and functional shared areas come together here. The low-rise scale preserves a sense of privacy and homely comfort. Key Features – Apartments come with fitted kitchens and practical storage solutions. – A swimming pool with sun deck and a separate kids’ area, plus two workout zones — an indoor gym and an open-air space. – Active amenities include a padel court, a yoga terrace, and an outdoor cinema. • The wellness area features a steam room, sauna, and jacuzzi. • On the rooftop: a lounge with BBQ facilities and private cabanas; at courtyard level: family play areas. Location Advantages Set within a neighborhood with everyday amenities already in place and convenient access to the city’s main highways. Key destinations are within 20–30 minutes by car — Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, and Global Village. A trip to Dubai International Airport takes around 50 minutes.