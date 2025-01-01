Description

Architectural symphony on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Palm Jebel Ali Villa Collections is a large-scale project on the island archipelago that embodies the concept of resort living with a focus on privacy. Thoughtful layouts, an individual approach, and views of the sea horizons make the villas an ideal choice for living and investment. Key Features — The interior design in a modern style is based on the principles of open space and maximum use of natural lighting. Glass facades, panoramic windows, and wide private terraces create a smooth transition between outdoor and indoor areas. — Natural premium materials are used in the finishing: light wood, white and black marble, stone, natural elements, mirrors, and accent-toned fabrics. — Within walking distance on the island near the complex: five-star hotels, yacht marinas, family entertainment clubs, eco parks, spa centers, towers with viewing platforms and various venues for active recreation and relaxation. Location Advantages The collection is located on the man-made Palm Jebel Ali island with developing world-class infrastructure and convenient access to key areas of the emirate. The drive to Action Park Dubai will take 15 minutes. In 20–25 minutes you can reach Miki Beach, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Sapphire Mall and Expo City. The route to Zabeel Palace, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and DIFC will take 30–35 minutes. Al Maktoum Airport is 20 minutes away by transport.