Palm Jebel Ali Villa Collections

Palm Jebel Ali, Alwajeha Albahriah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Total area
from 712 m² to 774 m²
Bedrooms
from 5 to 6
Start price
from 11 599 724 $from 16 274 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
760 – 774
12 368 497 – 12 602 025
16 274
6 bedrooms
712 – 772
11 599 724 – 12 579 225
16 274
Description

Architectural symphony on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Palm Jebel Ali Villa Collections is a large-scale project on the island archipelago that embodies the concept of resort living with a focus on privacy. Thoughtful layouts, an individual approach, and views of the sea horizons make the villas an ideal choice for living and investment. Key Features — The interior design in a modern style is based on the principles of open space and maximum use of natural lighting. Glass facades, panoramic windows, and wide private terraces create a smooth transition between outdoor and indoor areas. — Natural premium materials are used in the finishing: light wood, white and black marble, stone, natural elements, mirrors, and accent-toned fabrics. — Within walking distance on the island near the complex: five-star hotels, yacht marinas, family entertainment clubs, eco parks, spa centers, towers with viewing platforms and various venues for active recreation and relaxation. Location Advantages The collection is located on the man-made Palm Jebel Ali island with developing world-class infrastructure and convenient access to key areas of the emirate. The drive to Action Park Dubai will take 15 minutes. In 20–25 minutes you can reach Miki Beach, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Sapphire Mall and Expo City. The route to Zabeel Palace, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and DIFC will take 30–35 minutes. Al Maktoum Airport is 20 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Palm Jebel Ali, Alwajeha Albahriah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
