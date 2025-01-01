Catalog
Palazzo Tissoli

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tissoli Luxury Developers
Total area
from 42 m² to 91 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 340 368 $from 7 341 $/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 44
340 368 – 383 935
8 058 – 8 651
1 bedroom
84 – 91
623 553 – 754 254
7 341 – 8 255
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The embodiment of resort living in Ras Al Khaimah. Palazzo Tissoli is the first residence by Italian design bureau Pininfarina on Al Marjan Island. Fully furnished apartments with Arab Gulf views set a new standard for premium living in a dynamic coastal location. Key Features — The complex's architecture is inspired by mountains, mangroves, and sand: tiered terraces and landscaped levels embody harmony between nature and modern elegance. — Interiors feature natural materials: stone, light wood, and glass create a refined style. The lot collection includes open layouts, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, kitchens with built-in appliances and marble splashbacks, and walk-in closets. — Infrastructure includes an infinity-pool, spa-center, yoga studio, rooftop relaxation areas, a 24-hour cafe, cinema, cigar lounge, creative spaces, children's playground, and water park. Location Advantages The clubhouse is situated on the first coastline of Al Marjan Island, ensuring direct beach access. Travel to Wynn Resort, Movenpick Resort, Al Marjan Island Casino, Al Marjan Beach Ave, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Hamra Golf Club takes 5-10 minutes. The journey to Al Hamra Mall and Gurudwara Ras Al-Khaimah will take 15-20 minutes, to Dubai — 60 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Shop1 km
Airport38 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
