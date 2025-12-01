Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a waterway, a river, a pool, a jacuzzi, relaxation areas, a children's pool, meditation and yoga zones, a jogging track, a paddle tennis court, outdoor playgrounds, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a billiard room, a library, a coffee bar, a sauna and steam room, a pond, an infinity pool, a barbecue area and a zen garden. Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find VIVA and Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, LIFE Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Café, The Hamper Café and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The location offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai Abundant greenery and flowing water features not only adorn the space but also provide a place where the urban and natural worlds blend in perfect harmony, promoting well-being and tranquility throughout the complex. A bright palette of shades and glass balconies create a futuristic image, making the buildings stand out against others. Reliable developer Iman Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers that entered the market in 2016. The company's main goal is to build real estate following high-quality standards, implementing new solutions, and delivering unparalleled value.

