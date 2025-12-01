UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Oxford 10

Oxford 10

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 4th Street, B
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
Project Render
DeveloperIman Developers
Total areafrom 35 m² to 171 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price682 668 AED
from 682 668 AED
from 11 625 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%136 534 AED
Registration of the contract
4%27307 AED
Before the completion date
40%273 067 AED
Handover
40%273 067 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ3 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 682 668 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school350 m
Shop96 m
Medical center6 km
Sea12 km

About project

A modern project combining eco-friendliness and practicality amidst pristine nature and developed infrastructure. Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the bustling area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The open layout of the living spaces features floor-to-ceiling windows, visually expanding the space.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a waterway, a river, a pool, a jacuzzi, relaxation areas, a children's pool, meditation and yoga zones, a jogging track, a paddle tennis court, outdoor playgrounds, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a billiard room, a library, a coffee bar, a sauna and steam room, a pond, an infinity pool, a barbecue area and a zen garden. Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find VIVA and Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, LIFE Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Café, The Hamper Café and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The location offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai Abundant greenery and flowing water features not only adorn the space but also provide a place where the urban and natural worlds blend in perfect harmony, promoting well-being and tranquility throughout the complex. A bright palette of shades and glass balconies create a futuristic image, making the buildings stand out against others. Reliable developer Iman Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers that entered the market in 2016. The company's main goal is to build real estate following high-quality standards, implementing new solutions, and delivering unparalleled value.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
35 - 40
682 668 - 729 099
17 492 - 18 988
2 bedrooms
124 - 171
1 813 050 - 2 285 625
11 625 - 14 531

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 4th Street, B