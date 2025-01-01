Catalog
Nuvana by Wadan

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 74 m² to 191 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 435 670 $from 5 117 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74
435 670
5 840
2 bedrooms
114
653 506
5 728
3 bedrooms
191
980 258
5 117
Project brochure

Description

Luxurious symbol of coastal life on the Dubai Islands. The architectural lines resemble the movement of the waves, and the sunny terraces and green gardens create an atmosphere of harmony and comfort. This is a place for those who appreciate beauty in detail and seek depth in simplicity. Key features - All apartments are presented with high-quality finishes in natural colors, built-in appliances of European brands, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, panoramic glazing and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, swimming pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, cinema, billiard room, sauna, Jacuzzi, coworking, etc. Location advantages The project is located on one of the Dubai Islands. The islands are connected to the main highways of the city by the Infinity Bridge. Schools and medical centers can be reached in 10-15 minutes. It takes 25 minutes to drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
