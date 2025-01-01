Nuvana by Wadan

Description

Luxurious symbol of coastal life on the Dubai Islands. The architectural lines resemble the movement of the waves, and the sunny terraces and green gardens create an atmosphere of harmony and comfort. This is a place for those who appreciate beauty in detail and seek depth in simplicity. Key features - All apartments are presented with high-quality finishes in natural colors, built-in appliances of European brands, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, panoramic glazing and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, swimming pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, cinema, billiard room, sauna, Jacuzzi, coworking, etc. Location advantages The project is located on one of the Dubai Islands. The islands are connected to the main highways of the city by the Infinity Bridge. Schools and medical centers can be reached in 10-15 minutes. It takes 25 minutes to drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.