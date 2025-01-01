Catalog
Nasim Al Bahr Residences by ADNH

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Abu Dhabi National Hotels
Total area
from 90 m² to 528 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 956 569 $from 10 319 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90 – 105
956 569 – 1 156 160
10 541 – 10 915
2 bedrooms
128 – 158
1 326 616 – 1 698 842
10 319 – 10 712
3 bedrooms
192 – 292
1 988 563 – 3 025 459
10 331 – 10 355
4 bedrooms
358
5 617 153
15 687
Project brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex on the coast of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Nasim Al Bahr Residences is designed as a space of absolute comfort and inspiration, where luxury is expressed in simplicity. Here, every day is filled with freshness and a sense of serenity. Key features - Fully furnished apartments, villas, and townhouses finished with natural materials in calm pastel colors, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to premium infrastructure: a gym, a playground, a games room, lounge areas, a lobby bar and café, a restaurant, a spa complex, a swimming pool, a cinema, and more. - Residence owners receive exclusive privileges from Marriott's Onvia platform: priority access to Marriott offers worldwide, special rates and elite status at more than 7,000 hotels, personalized concierge services and unique travel opportunities, room upgrades, bonus points for reservations, flights, and experiences. - The building's design takes the climate into account: during peak hours, it helps reduce the impact of heat, providing comfort and natural lighting in open areas all year round. Location advantages The project has access to Al Marjan Boulevard, which connects to the emirate's main highway, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road. The Wynn Resort and Marjan Central are a 5-minute drive away, while Al Hamra Golf Club is 15 minutes away. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport39 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
